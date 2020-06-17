Xbox Series S/Lockhart Will Be Half The Price Of The Series X; July Event Will Be A “Night Of Mic Drops” (Rumor)

Speaking on the Beyond3D forums, eastmen, who has proved in the past to have access to Microsoft insider information, revealed that the Xbox Series S will be half the price of the Series X, come in a small form factor and it will be an all-digital console...the insider doesn't know the final pricing for the Xbox Series X, and thus the Series X, but he had heard that Microsoft was prepared for a $400 Xbox Series X...$400 Xbox X???...if true it will indeed be a mic drop moment...