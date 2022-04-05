Xbox Series S for $249 +S&H w/ code XBOXS2250 at Adorama

Besides 512gb storage and no disc drive. Spec wise are these the same as the series X?
Less CUs as well as less vram and bandwidth. Less than even the One X which hurts it more than the lack of CUs I think is why it so often falls short of the One X level of visuals when running the same frame rate.

Still, at $250 it is still a great deal for a casual gaming setup.
 
