Xbox Pro not a priority right now — Phil Spencer

Armenius said: Microsoft needs to kill the Series S, is what they need to do. They kneecapped themselves by releasing a console that is less powerful than the Xbox One X and requiring developers to support it. If Microsoft wanted a cheaper version of the console for people to buy, then they just should have done what Sony did and release a version of the Series X without a disc drive.

Yeah, I'm not really seeing the need for a better spec'd XSX yet. Starfield is going to be a system seller, so I say let that game increase the sales for the current platform.I was a big fan of the idea of the Series S (same performance as a X, but at a lower resolution) but feel they really shot themselves in the foot with the RAM size. It would've been great if MS also bumped up the RAM size on the updated 1TB Series S model instead of just the SSD size. Although at that point, why not just go the disc-less X route for a lower cost console.Not sure if killing it at this point would do more harm than good, but it probably wouldn't be a terrible idea to remove the requirement that all games run on S and instead allow developers to solely develop towards X specs, and have the S console stream the game through the cloud instead of natively (at the dev's discretion). That way you're not handcuffing AAA software, but also not abandoning the Series S.