Xbox Pro not a priority right now — Phil Spencer

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,399

Xbox Series X Pro not currently needed, says Phil Spencer​


MICROSOFT’S HEAD OF GAMING SAYS “RIGHT NOW, WE’RE PRETTY SET ON THE HARDWARE WE HAVE”


Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said a potential mid-cycle upgrade for Xbox Series X isn’t a priority for Microsoft.

Asked whether Xbox plans to release a more powerful Xbox Series X console, Microsoft’s head of gaming told Bloomberg he doesn’t “feel an imperative” to do so.

“That’s not the feedback we’re getting right now,” he said. “Right now, we’re pretty set on the hardware we have.”


https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/xbox-series-x-pro-not-currently-needed-says-phil-spencer/
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this

Phil Spencer Says Xbox Series X Doesn’t Need An Upgrade, Is That True?​


you can see the rationale here. The Xbox Series X has no shortage of power for its price. The issues with the Xbox brand are not really the actual performance or tech of its Series X/S consoles. The issues with the Xbox brand are… the brand. The idea, no doubt, is that if Microsoft starts producing games that people want, the kind it showed off at that showcase, that more console sales and Game Pass subs will follow. Making a more powerful console when it already launched with the most powerful console, which didn’t come close to outpacing Sony in sales, does not make a ton of sense for Microsoft.

Conversely, it still does make sense for Sony to make a PS5 Pro. Not that it really needs to “reclaim the power edge,” as that’s not very important. But the PS5 is selling so well that eventually, you saturate the market. So then how do you sell a PS5 to people who already own PS5s? Make a new, mildly more powerful PS5 that people think they want.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulta...need-an-upgrade-is-that-true/?sh=12a5b83f4228
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Microsoft needs to kill the Series S, is what they need to do. They kneecapped themselves by releasing a console that is less powerful than the Xbox One X and requiring developers to support it. If Microsoft wanted a cheaper version of the console for people to buy, then they just should have done what Sony did and release a version of the Series X without a disc drive.
 
Armenius said:
Microsoft needs to kill the Series S, is what they need to do. They kneecapped themselves by releasing a console that is less powerful than the Xbox One X and requiring developers to support it. If Microsoft wanted a cheaper version of the console for people to buy, then they just should have done what Sony did and release a version of the Series X without a disc drive.
Click to expand...

And it holds back PC/PS5 gamers as well. It has 2GB less of RAM. That may become limiting for game developers going forward, because some of that is reserved for the console OS. Problem is even if they stop selling it they will have to support and cater to it.
 
Yeah, I'm not really seeing the need for a better spec'd XSX yet. Starfield is going to be a system seller, so I say let that game increase the sales for the current platform.

Armenius said:
Microsoft needs to kill the Series S, is what they need to do. They kneecapped themselves by releasing a console that is less powerful than the Xbox One X and requiring developers to support it. If Microsoft wanted a cheaper version of the console for people to buy, then they just should have done what Sony did and release a version of the Series X without a disc drive.
Click to expand...

I was a big fan of the idea of the Series S (same performance as a X, but at a lower resolution) but feel they really shot themselves in the foot with the RAM size. It would've been great if MS also bumped up the RAM size on the updated 1TB Series S model instead of just the SSD size. Although at that point, why not just go the disc-less X route for a lower cost console.

Not sure if killing it at this point would do more harm than good, but it probably wouldn't be a terrible idea to remove the requirement that all games run on S and instead allow developers to solely develop towards X specs, and have the S console stream the game through the cloud instead of natively (at the dev's discretion). That way you're not handcuffing AAA software, but also not abandoning the Series S.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top