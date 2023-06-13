Xbox Pro not a priority right now — Phil Spencer

Xbox Series X Pro not currently needed, says Phil Spencer
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said a potential mid-cycle upgrade for Xbox Series X isn’t a priority for Microsoft.
Asked whether Xbox plans to release a more powerful Xbox Series X console, Microsoft’s head of gaming told Bloomberg he doesn’t “feel an imperative” to do so.
“That’s not the feedback we’re getting right now,” he said. “Right now, we’re pretty set on the hardware we have.”
