Xbox Magnus full specs leak: AMD’s 3 nm chip could outperform PS6 with PC-like performance and match its features

“According to Tom, based on paper specifications, Magnus could outperform Sony’s console by around 15–30 percent, or even up to 35 percent if it ships with higher clocks and faster GDDR7 memory. He adds that the Xbox is internally targeted for 4K 144 Hz gaming, compared to Sony’s 4K 120 Hz goal, showcasing Microsoft’s intention to offer a more PC-like experience. However, Tom cautions that this additional performance could come at a cost. The inclusion of multiple chiplets, higher power draw, and advanced packaging could push retail prices into the $1,000–$1,500 range, well above traditional consoles but still competitive with high-end prebuilt gaming PCs.

Tom concludes that for Magnus to succeed, three conditions must be met: it must support backwards compatibility across all Xbox generations, deliver Windows gaming performance approaching SteamOS efficiency, and ship with at least 48 GB of GDDR7 memory. If achieved, he believes this could represent a “bridge generation," a hybrid PC-console that redefines what an Xbox can be.

RDNA 5 vs Blackwell ray-tracing performance​

During the episode, several viewer questions expanded the discussion. One viewer asked whether RDNA 5 might surpass Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs in ray-tracing workloads if raster performance were comparable. Tom confirmed: “Yes, of course … RDNA 5 should beat Blackwell that launched in 2025. My AMD sources have said since 2022 that RDNA 5 is where AMD goes for ray tracing. RDNA 4 wasn't even the real attempt they were just playing catch-up””

Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Xbox-...ormance-and-match-its-features.1144199.0.html
 
48 GB of GDDR7 is a bit of a weird condition (specially depending on much the upcoming in-vram universal compression RDNA 5 engine work, that kind of things can take long time to change things on the PC side of things, on a popular console that goes fast as gamedev know people has it).

Nailing the OS/multi launcher experience would be a very large part of the conditions, same for big games around the launch that exploit the device, I am not sure technical specs of the sorts are what would break or make this.
 
