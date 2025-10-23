Xbox Magnus full specs leak: AMD’s 3 nm chip could outperform PS6 with PC-like performance and match its features

erek
“According to Tom, based on paper specifications, Magnus could outperform Sony’s console by around 15–30 percent, or even up to 35 percent if it ships with higher clocks and faster GDDR7 memory. He adds that the Xbox is internally targeted for 4K 144 Hz gaming, compared to Sony’s 4K 120 Hz goal, showcasing Microsoft’s intention to offer a more PC-like experience. However, Tom cautions that this additional performance could come at a cost. The inclusion of multiple chiplets, higher power draw, and advanced packaging could push retail prices into the $1,000–$1,500 range, well above traditional consoles but still competitive with high-end prebuilt gaming PCs.
Tom concludes that for Magnus to succeed, three conditions must be met: it must support backwards compatibility across all Xbox generations, deliver Windows gaming performance approaching SteamOS efficiency, and ship with at least 48 GB of GDDR7 memory. If achieved, he believes this could represent a “bridge generation," a hybrid PC-console that redefines what an Xbox can be.
RDNA 5 vs Blackwell ray-tracing performanceDuring the episode, several viewer questions expanded the discussion. One viewer asked whether RDNA 5 might surpass Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs in ray-tracing workloads if raster performance were comparable. Tom confirmed: “Yes, of course … RDNA 5 should beat Blackwell that launched in 2025. My AMD sources have said since 2022 that RDNA 5 is where AMD goes for ray tracing. RDNA 4 wasn't even the real attempt they were just playing catch-up””
