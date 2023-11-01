XBox is banning "Unauthorized" Controllers and Accessories

If it is only on multiplayer play... otherwise I can imagine people asking is it really hard to make this check only on multiplayer play...
 
interesting. So what will happen is modding controllers to achieve the same thing? Obviously the gate of entry for cheating will be a bit harder but not impossible.
 
Lakados said:
https://kotaku.com/microsoft-xbox-series-one-x-s-controller-error-ps5-1850972075


It will piss some people off, but I get it, the 3'rd party cheat hardware that is out there is a PITA and just blocking all unauthorized devices is easier than developing the detection software to counter them.
Click to expand...

Cheating seems like a convenient excuse to force users to buy licensed controllers Microsoft makes money off of.

I'm not saying cheating shouldn't be taken seriously, it should, but I highly doubt that is Microsoft's primary motivation here.
 
LukeTbk said:
If it is only on multiplayer play... otherwise I can imagine people asking is it really hard to make this check only on multiplayer play...
Click to expand...
Given how easy it is for me to order devices that connect between the controller and the console that do game genie-like things for popular multiplayer titles I imagine that it is a PITA to track them down, because they work.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Cheating seems like a convenient excuse to force users to buy licensed controllers Microsoft makes money off of.

I'm not saying cheating shouldn't be taken seriously, it should, but I highly doubt that is Microsoft's primary motivation here.
Click to expand...
That is a good point. I wonder though how big is that market of legit people buying non-licensed controllers to be worth the PR damage. They already arent the leader so this feels like a bad move if that is the reason imo
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Cheating seems like a convenient excuse to force users to buy licensed controllers Microsoft makes money off of.

I'm not saying cheating shouldn't be taken seriously, it should, but I highly doubt that is Microsoft's primary motivation here.
Click to expand...
100%, but that is the line they are going with, and it's hard to call them out as a liar because it happens, so if they raise the bar for cheaters on the console while increasing revenue, happy "accident"?
 
Darunion said:
That is a good point. I wonder though how big is that market of legit people buying non-licensed controllers to be worth the PR damage. They already arent the leader so this feels like a bad move if that is the reason imo
Click to expand...
Sony started blocking "unauthorized" accessories back in 2015. So Microsoft is actually really late to this party.
 
Lakados said:
Sony started blocking "unauthorized" accessories back in 2015. So Microsoft is actually really late to this party.
Click to expand...
Ah, that i did not know. Never bought any after the bad NES,sega,snes generic controller days.
 
Darunion said:
Ah, that i did not know. Never bought any after the bad NES,sega,snes generic controller days.
Click to expand...

I didn't either, but that's because this is the only console I've ever owned* :p

1698863895186.png


* I did technically own a PS3 back in the early oughts, but that was only because it was the only decent bluray player at the time. I never had a game for it, and I don't think I ever even used the controllers, just the optional media remote, so I don't count it :p
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I didn't either, but that's because this is the only console I've ever owned* :p

View attachment 610323

* I did technically own a PS3 back in the early oughts, but that was only because it was the only decent bluray player at the time. I never had a game for it, and I don't think I ever even used the controllers, just the optional media remote, so I don't count it :p
Click to expand...
That TV Makes me sad, My Citizen 28" CRT is starting to fail and the shipping costs on a donor unit to fix it are absurd, as are the costs associated with a functional CRT. When it goes I don't know what I will do for my Superscope or light guns. But it will likely involve some modified Wii Hardware and an emulator.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I didn't either, but that's because this is the only console I've ever owned* :p


* I did technically own a PS3 back in the early oughts, but that was only because it was the only decent bluray player at the time. I never had a game for it, and I don't think I ever even used the controllers, just the optional media remote, so I don't count it :p
Click to expand...
An no generic NES controllers in sight in that picture either!!

Also i feel that, my ps3 was purchased because it was the same price as just a bluray player back then, i did game on it though :p

edit: seriously though if i walked in a house and saw that setup id immediately ask if i could play!
 
Lakados said:
That TV Makes me sad, My Citizen 28" CRT is starting to fail and the shipping costs on a donor unit to fix it are absurd, as are the costs associated with a functional CRT. When it goes I don't know what I will do for my Superscope or light guns. But it will likely involve some modified Wii Hardware and an emulator.
Click to expand...

I picked this one up for free on either Craigslist or Facebook marketplace locally. I can't remember. It's not in perfect shape, but it does the job.

The quality is worse than what I remember from back in the day, but I'm not sure if that is the CRT degrading, or the caps in the NES going bad.
 
Same happened to me. I feel sorry for those poor bastards trying to maintain vintage Coin Ops....or, egads, those with Vector displays....
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I picked this one up for free on either Craigslist or Facebook marketplace locally. I can't remember. It's not in perfect shape, but it does the job.

The quality is worse than what I remember from back in the day, but I'm not sure if that is the CRT degrading, or the caps in the NES going bad.
Click to expand...
I live out in the ass end of nowhere the last one I found was a doner TV they wanted $30 for but freight was clocking in around $350.
I haven't put much effort into it after that.
 
But this while it has some collateral damage is aimed at units like the Cronus, which are cheap and have a plethora of sites dedicated to setting up "aim assist", no recoil, rapid-fire, and for fighting games huge combo chains for basically every game on the platform.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top