Xbox Head Posts "Project Scarlett" (Xbox Series X) SoC Picture, Has that 7nm Tinge

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM.

  1. Jan 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,051
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    8K Huh, I bet :(

    “Next-generation game consoles are marketing 4K 60 Hz and 8K gaming capability. They likely use a combination of dynamic resolution-scale and variable rate shading to achieve this. The "Project Scarlett" SoC is a semi-custom chip co-designed by Microsoft and AMD, and uses CPU cores based on the company's "Zen 2" microarchitecture, combined with a powerful GPU based on RDNA2, which features hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and variable-rate shading. Hardware enthusiasts on Twitter are abuzz with estimating the die-size of the SoC, with calculations pinning it around the 350 mm² mark ±10 mm², or roughly similar to that of "Project Scorpio," but one must factor in the switch to 7 nm from 16 nm significantly increasing transistor-density.”

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262698/...-xbox-series-x-soc-picture-has-that-7nm-tinge
     
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM
    erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM
    #1
    Red Falcon likes this.
  2. Jan 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM #2
    Skull_Angel

    Skull_Angel [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,559
    Joined:
    May 31, 2010
    8k at 24fps! "Hey, it works for movies..."
     
    Skull_Angel, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM
    Skull_Angel, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM
    #2
    defaultluser likes this.
  3. Jan 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM #3
    Red Falcon

    Red Falcon [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,103
    Joined:
    May 7, 2007
    Going to have to have a lot of software techniques to make 8K 3D content (AAA more so than indie) possible on that platform.
    Looking forward to seeing how this pans out!

    From the article:
    dD6FEuMfpDtGdxiK.jpg
     
    Red Falcon, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM
    Red Falcon, Jan 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM
    #3