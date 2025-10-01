  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Xbox Game Pass price increases - PC Game Pass $16.49 per month, Ultimate $29.99

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
16,109
Figured this could use its own thread as it isn't strictly related to Xbox hardware. Xbox Game Pass prices have increased again. $16.49 per month for PC, for console Ultimate (day 1 release games) it is now $29.99, a $10 increase. No annual option for Ultimate so it is $360 a year.

I feel like they will remove the PC game pass option eventually as Ultimate includes PC games. With Xbox hardware sales dropping low, higher price increases compare to the competition, and exclusives being ported to Playstation, I have to assume Xbox consoles as we know it a coming to an abrupt end. I am thinking after a few months we'll see PC Game Pass discontinued and rolled into the higher priced options that include both console and PC. Clearly they're moving away from traditional console hardware, and subscription models seem to be their plan going forward so I can't see the PC option remaining separate or cheaper for long.
 
