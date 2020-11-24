Xbox Game Pass Client - phantom games stuck in client?

Xbox Game Pass Service is fantastic, but their game client sucks!



I hate it for a variety of reasons and I have a new one now that I can't figure out.



I had a small 256GB SSD for a dedicated Xbox Game Pass drive. I had two games installed on it. Forza and Microsoft Flight Simulator. It was out of space so I thought I'd buy a bigger drive and replace my 256GB SSD with a 1TB SSD.



I formatted and removed the 256GB SSD and installed a new 1TB SSD on the same cable/port. There's more to the story -- but I'm not sure it leads anywhere.

Ultimately, now those two games are phantoms in the Game Pass Client. Windows says they are installed, but I can't do anything to fix them or delete them. If I try to play them it says the drive is offline. If I try to uninstall it it says it can't find it. If I try to install it, I get an error. They are just stuck there.

Windows shows neither under appwiz.cpl.



Any suggestions on how to clear these games out of Game Pass?