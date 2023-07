DooKey said: Taking a page right out of the ol' Sony playbook. You have to love it. Click to expand...

Yep, that is the whole reason they've bought so many game studios. In the Xbox 360 PS3 days, MS did pretty decent console sales wise. The were about on par with Sony, and initially sold more, which is quite an achievement given how popular the PS2 was. Part of it was being earlier, part of it was being cheaper, part of it was that raw numbers aside, it ended up producing better visuals in most cases.But then we got the Xbone and PS4. They were more or less the same system from AMD. Little difference, but really if something looked good on one, it'd look similar on the other. The Sexbox and PS5 are similar. Sales started lagging and a big reason, which you'll find stated on many forums, is "All the cross platform games work good on both and Sony has better exclusives, so I'm going to get a Playstation." MS has had enough of that and decided two can play at that game, and given that they have WAY more money than Sony are playing it by just buying up publishers of IP people like. Mojang (Minecraft), Zenimax (Starfield, Elder Scrolls, Doom), Activision Blizzard (Diablo, WoW, Call of Duty), Playground (Forza, Fable), Arkane (Prey, Deathloop), etc, as well as some popular Indy/alt-a studios like Obsidian, inXile and so on. They are going to use that to put more exclusives on the Xbox and put more games on Game Pass.It is not a tactic I like, but itwith consumers. I can guarantee that Starfield, if it doesn't suck, will sell a non-trivial number of Xboxes. There will be PS owners out there who will decide they want it so much that they just have to get an Xbox to play it. Then, of course, MS hopes they will decide to buy more future games on the Xbox, maybe subscribe to Game Pass and get that sweet recurring revenue going on.