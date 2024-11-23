Xbox battlepass cant login

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 644
I just payd for 14 days trial on xbox battlepass but i cant login to the app on my pc due a error code
It says 0x80190001.
Then i tryed to google the code and found several forums where i had to run several scans and disable firewall but nothing worked.
I tryed to remoxe the app and reinstall the app but i still get the same error code and i see alot of people have the same problem....So i cant use battlepass....
It says 0x80190001.
Then i tryed to google the code and found several forums where i had to run several scans and disable firewall but nothing worked.
I tryed to remoxe the app and reinstall the app but i still get the same error code and i see alot of people have the same problem....So i cant use battlepass....