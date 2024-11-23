Xbox battlepass cant login

I just payd for 14 days trial on xbox battlepass but i cant login to the app on my pc due a error code
It says 0x80190001.

Then i tryed to google the code and found several forums where i had to run several scans and disable firewall but nothing worked.
I tryed to remoxe the app and reinstall the app but i still get the same error code and i see alot of people have the same problem....So i cant use battlepass....
 
Paid for a trial? What do you mean by that? Also, do you mean gamepass?
 
Yes i could pay for 14 days before i pay for a full month for less money.
So i got the battlepass for 14 days now but iom not able to login on my pc on the xbox app.
I can only login on ther site.

Yes gamepass.
 
