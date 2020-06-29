Xbox Apps (and Some Other Windows Store Apps) Won't Open!

Code: Unable to start a DCOM Server: Microsoft.GamingApp_2006.2001.18.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe!Microsoft.Xbox.App as Unavailable/Unavailable. The error: "2147942402" Happened while starting this command: "C:\Program Files\WindowsApps\Microsoft.GamingApp_2006.2001.18.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe\XboxPcApp.exe" -ServerName:Microsoft.Xbox.App.AppXqq7rzt1gkb5kpcpszh37b7p6x61mdkks.mca

Code: Unable to start a DCOM Server: Microsoft.XboxApp_48.65.22001.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe!Microsoft.XboxApp.AppX838f5jjq4n8fh0pd4ps0jjkrvg65ed06.mca as Unavailable/Unavailable. The error: "2147942402" Happened while starting this command: "C:\WINDOWS\system32\backgroundTaskHost.exe" -ServerName:Microsoft.XboxApp.AppXf74jmpwd42x7vxttda454sh29n0qpb8x.mca

Code: Fault bucket 1357691735355202906, type 5 Event Name: POFContextAppCrash Response: Not available Cab Id: 0 Problem signature: P1: Microsoft.WindowsCalculator_10.1910.0.0_x64__8wekyb3d8bbwe P2: praid:App P3: 10.1910.0.0 P4: 0x802b000a P5: 90a99344a95798333d2365ce1d372393 P6: P7: P8: P9: P10:

Hi,When I open the Xbox (beta) app from Windows Store or the xbox companion app from Windows Store it flashes up then closes itself. I just bought Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate and when I try to run it, it says I must be signed in. The thing is, because the xbox app isn't loading, I can't actually sign in.I've done all kinds of things to fix it such as resetting the windows store, resetting/reinstalling the xbox apps. I ran sfc /scannow. I even downloaded the xbox app from their website and installed but it doesn't open, it closes itself a few seconds after I launch it.Event Viewer says this:andWhen I boot up my PC I am presented with two errors:and I seem to have multiple duplicate files for the same apps in the WindowsApps folder:Also the calculator from the Windows Store now doesn't seem to be workingEvent Viewer gives this error:Please can someone help? Maybe someone can remote assist me and fix this?