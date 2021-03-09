Xbox 360 controller to Xbox Series S/X controller worth the upgrade?

King Mustard

King Mustard

The Xbox Wireless Controller was updated a third time, this time for the Series S/X consoles.

The third-gen Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Adapter for Windows is currently £52 on Amazon, which is the cheapest it has been for a while.

However, £57 is still quite a lot of money, especially considering I have no major issues with my Xbox 360 controller in any games.

Are there any features I'm missing between my 360 controller and this controller?
 
J

jmilcher

Features? No. The direction pad feels clickier and the buttons imo are a bit more stiff. Feels slightly different in the hand. Still functions exactly as yours does.
 
