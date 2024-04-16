  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
X99 combo (Motherboard + CPU + RAM), 5700XT 8GB

UPDATE all items sold thank you!


As the title states - looking to get rid of these leftovers that I've finally taken out of commission. X99 system is in good shape taken from a working system, used mildly years for general web browsing, email, office type work. Back in the day I overclocked it to around 4.5GHz (with a massive Thermalright cooler) which it handled comfortably but I never tried pushing it beyond that... no guarantee that it will do anything other than stock clocks though. I don't have any of the original packaging or accessories but I do have the I/O shield.

Looking to sell as a combo only, not worth breaking up and shipping individual items. Package includes:

+Asrock X99 Extreme4 motherboard
+Intel 5960X CPU
+G.Skill 4x8GB DDR4 2666 RAM kit (sold as matching set for quad-channel usage, set is called F4-2666C15Q-32GRR)

+If you want it, I will also include an MSI GTX 970 Gaming 4G which also works just fine. The only wrinkle is that I'm not quite sure how to efficiently ship it - the other 3 items all fit nicely together (in the box of a newer motherboard), but the GPU will take up more space so I'll have to figure something out.

Asking $130 for the whole lot of it, plus shipping which will vary based on how far you are from me (and whether or not you want the 970).



Also have a Sapphire Nitro+ 5700XT 8GB which I purchased here a while back and only used for a brief period then put into storage for a "future system" that never panned out. No longer have use for it so might as well move it. No original box but will fit nicely in the box from a newer card.

Asking $140 plus shipping



My Heat
 

Soooo tempting... But I know a friend who needs a new PC. This would be perfect for him. Bump for looking
 
