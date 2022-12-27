X90K loses audio via HDMI

I Try to update Sony tv in the windows device manager. it says the latest driver is already installed reduce the bit rate to 16bit 44100hz.

Hi,I have the problem that after seconds or minutes sometimes hours the sound is gone at once. The only thing that helps is to restart the computer or turn G-sync off or on again. Then the sound is back.I tested with two different 2.1 HDMI cables on a computer and on a notebook.pc: 5900x,Geforce 3080 12gb,B550I AORUS PRO AX Nvidia win10 Notebook: legion 5 15ach6h, Geforce 3070 win10On both devices only amd chipsatz driver and Nvidia 527.56 Driver installedfiremware of tv is the newest: PKG6.6070.0711EUAOn TV i testet HDMI Port 3 and 4 with both VRR Mode enabled rest is default. On the Notebook, Pc G-sync was enabled with checkbox on" Enable setting for the selected display model ". 3840x2160 120hz HDR 10 Bit RGBWhat i tryed:Here a screen of my settings attachedCan't find much about it on the internet, could it be that my television is broken? The only thing I can think of would be to try Win11.