X8DTI-LN4F - any processors worth putting in it?

Pretty sure it only takes the xeon 5500 and 5600 processors since its a dual socket board.try and slap some i7's in it maybe?
Looks like x5675 seems to be the sweet spot of performance to power consumption? Using it for, potentially, Plex transcoding.Probably the best chips would be the hex core chips. The advantage of these older setups is that DDR3 is crazy cheap compared to DDR4.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/processors/xeon/xeon-5600-brief.html
I've seen a pair of x5650's go for under $20 from China but x5680's are typically $50+ each.
I just bought 2 of the x5650's today for less than $20. https://www.ebay.com/itm/2x-Intel-Xeon-X5650-Six-Core-Processor-SLBV3-2-66-GHz-12MB-6-4-Matching-Pair-cpu/133096789096?ssPageName=STRK:MEBIDX:IT&_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649
Those x5675's are still $35+ each. If you need the extra clock speed then go for it. I'm doubting I will really notice much. I actually had second thoughts about buying the x5650's as I'm now thinking the power savings would be a better trade off for me by going with the L5640's. I run my chips 24/7 at 100% load, so would definitely notice the power difference...lol
Depending on your case and whether you have a Plex Pass, you may find getting a good GPU to use for transcoding to be better. When I had a free month of Plex Pass (still waiting on a $75 coupon to randomly arrive in my inbox) I didn't see the option to tell the server to use the GPU. However, people on SD site are always chattering about certain cards known for being able to handle several transcoding streams at once.
I put two L5640's into my server, with 96gb of DDR3 (bought from the For Sale/Trade section on here). Seems to do most everything I need at the moment. 6 core/12 thread each, so 12/24 total. It's the 'low' power variant, although from what I've seen, it doesn't get any better idle power than the X series, so if you don't tend to hit higher power consistently, probably won't make much of a difference.
Edit: has two E5620 in it.
The X9 e5-2600 v2 ivy processors are alot more power efficient than the X8 neh/west.
The best bang for buck IMO is in the X9 or if you want a little more futureproof the X10 with the v3 processors which get a higher core/thread count for a similar power usage as the v2, but you're gonna pay at least 30% more for it depending on the processor/board you choose.
My main box I have a X10 and e5-2660 v3, my backup is a x9 and e5-1650 v2.. I really need to get some power usage stats for them.
True but a ryzen will cost you alot more especially in DDR4 ram (depending on how much ram you need), wont have IPMI, and isn’t enterprise grade equipment. So all depends on your use case and what you value, I don’t think I’d ever buy a system I’m using for storage/server without ipmi/ilo/idrac again.My mother board only accepts 55xx and 56xx... I would love to upgrade but it's not the cheapest thing to do just for my house. Heck a new ryzen system would easily blow this thing away.
Just hit the sata2 issue in my Dell r710... My SSD is slower than my mechanical raid array, hitting limit of sata2. I get about 1gb/s with my mechanical drives though, lol. Only around 230mb/s with my ssd.Pretty sure that's the same board in my 'gaming' system.
Biggest thing holding that board back for me is the SATA2 interface. Works great.
But it does burn about 200W of power at idle.
What controller do you have? I thought most of those raid cards were 6gb/s capable.
Lol, you nailed it in the edit... That's why my mechanical array can hit higher speeds, sas vs sata2...What controller do you have? I thought most of those raid cards were 6gb/s capable.
edit: ohhhh nvm its 6gb on sas, the sata were limited to 3, thats right.
scrap it on ebay.
Edit: has two E5620 in it.