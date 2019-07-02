X8DTI-LN4F - any processors worth putting in it?

J

Joust

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
4,211
Just bought a chassis that has a X8DTI-LN4F Mobo. Anything worth putting in it for use or scrap it? I guess it supports Xeon 5500 and 5600 series processors.

Edit: has two E5620 in it.
 
J

Joust

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
4,211
Gilthanis said:
Probably the best chips would be the hex core chips. The advantage of these older setups is that DDR3 is crazy cheap compared to DDR4.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/processors/xeon/xeon-5600-brief.html

I've seen a pair of x5650's go for under $20 from China but x5680's are typically $50+ each.
Click to expand...
Looks like x5675 seems to be the sweet spot of performance to power consumption? Using it for, potentially, Plex transcoding.

I have a boatload of HDD's to get administered by this thing (or another product). Like, 42 drives in multiple arrays - vdevs - in FreeBSD/FreeNAS.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,245
I just bought 2 of the x5650's today for less than $20. https://www.ebay.com/itm/2x-Intel-X...e=STRK:MEBIDX:IT&_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649

Those x5675's are still $35+ each. If you need the extra clock speed then go for it. I'm doubting I will really notice much. I actually had second thoughts about buying the x5650's as I'm now thinking the power savings would be a better trade off for me by going with the L5640's. I run my chips 24/7 at 100% load, so would definitely notice the power difference...lol
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,245
Depending on your case and whether you have a Plex Pass, you may find getting a good GPU to use for transcoding to be better. When I had a free month of Plex Pass (still waiting on a $75 coupon to randomly arrive in my inbox) I didn't see the option to tell the server to use the GPU. However, people on SD site are always chattering about certain cards known for being able to handle several transcoding streams at once.
 
J

Joust

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
4,211
Gilthanis said:
I just bought 2 of the x5650's today for less than $20. https://www.ebay.com/itm/2x-Intel-Xeon-X5650-Six-Core-Processor-SLBV3-2-66-GHz-12MB-6-4-Matching-Pair-cpu/133096789096?ssPageName=STRK:MEBIDX:IT&_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649

Those x5675's are still $35+ each. If you need the extra clock speed then go for it. I'm doubting I will really notice much. I actually had second thoughts about buying the x5650's as I'm now thinking the power savings would be a better trade off for me by going with the L5640's. I run my chips 24/7 at 100% load, so would definitely notice the power difference...lol
Click to expand...

Gilthanis said:
Depending on your case and whether you have a Plex Pass, you may find getting a good GPU to use for transcoding to be better. When I had a free month of Plex Pass (still waiting on a $75 coupon to randomly arrive in my inbox) I didn't see the option to tell the server to use the GPU. However, people on SD site are always chattering about certain cards known for being able to handle several transcoding streams at once.
Click to expand...

I've been waiting since February for a Plex pass sale. I don't know what does a great job, but I have a spare Rx580 8gb I can put in.
My use case is less than 10 users on the host described in my earlier post. I didn't really plan to use the hardware, but it came in the chassis I just bought. Along with some ram.

I dunno, man. Just trying to salvage the gear if it's worth doing so. Might be better to just pick up a second gen Ryzen product and go that route.

Edit: my cases are supermicro cse846, and a cse836, and whatever the 12-bay one is, probably 826. The biggest is 4u.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
8,245
I currently use a 3930k for my Plex server but only have maybe 2 or 3 streams going at once at any given time. Since I don't have the pass yet, I'm limited to CPU transcoding if it ends up being needed (if I have read the correct info). Then again, I compress a lot of mine down anyways with handbrake as I don't have any need for 4K at this point in time. FireStick gen 1 had the most issues for me but I found if I streamed to some other player other than the Plex app, it worked tons better or rendered it in a different format. Chromecast 1st gen has ran fine. I honestly don't know if you will run into any issues, but its worth giving a try. I would start with the CPU's you already have and see how it fares with just those. That should give you a good baseline.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,462
Joust said:
Just bought a chassis that has a X8DTI-LN4F Mobo. Anything worth putting in it for use or scrap it? I guess it supports Xeon 5500 and 5600 series processors.

Edit: has two E5620 in it.
Click to expand...
I put two L5640's into my server, with 96gb of DDR3 (bought from the For Sale/Trade section on here). Seems to do most everything I need at the moment. 6 core/12 thread each, so 12/24 total. It's the 'low' power variant, although from what I've seen, it doesn't get any better idle power than the X series, so if you don't tend to hit higher power consistently, probably won't make much of a difference.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,724
Ready4Dis said:
I put two L5640's into my server, with 96gb of DDR3 (bought from the For Sale/Trade section on here). Seems to do most everything I need at the moment. 6 core/12 thread each, so 12/24 total. It's the 'low' power variant, although from what I've seen, it doesn't get any better idle power than the X series, so if you don't tend to hit higher power consistently, probably won't make much of a difference.
Click to expand...
The X9 e5-2600 v2 ivy processors are alot more power efficient than the X8 neh/west.
The best bang for buck IMO is in the X9 or if you want a little more futureproof the X10 with the v3 processors which get a higher core/thread count for a similar power usage as the v2, but you're gonna pay at least 30% more for it depending on the processor/board you choose.

My main box I have a X10 and e5-2660 v3, my backup is a x9 and e5-1650 v2.. I really need to get some power usage stats for them.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,462
Spartacus09 said:
The X9 e5-2600 v2 ivy processors are alot more power efficient than the X8 neh/west.
The best bang for buck IMO is in the X9 or if you want a little more futureproof the X10 with the v3 processors which get a higher core/thread count for a similar power usage as the v2, but you're gonna pay at least 30% more for it depending on the processor/board you choose.

My main box I have a X10 and e5-2660 v3, my backup is a x9 and e5-1650 v2.. I really need to get some power usage stats for them.
Click to expand...

My mother board only accepts 55xx and 56xx... I would love to upgrade but it's not the cheapest thing to do just for my house. Heck a new ryzen system would easily blow this thing away.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,724
Ready4Dis said:
My mother board only accepts 55xx and 56xx... I would love to upgrade but it's not the cheapest thing to do just for my house. Heck a new ryzen system would easily blow this thing away.
Click to expand...
True but a ryzen will cost you alot more especially in DDR4 ram (depending on how much ram you need), wont have IPMI, and isn’t enterprise grade equipment. So all depends on your use case and what you value, I don’t think I’d ever buy a system I’m using for storage/server without ipmi/ilo/idrac again.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,462
I understand, hence still using what I have. Just saying E5 isn't just a simple drop in, I would need an entire new server at which point I could look at newer options.
 
A

acascianelli

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
6,892
Pretty sure that's the same board in my 'gaming' system. :)

Biggest thing holding that board back for me is the SATA2 interface. Works great.

But it does burn about 200W of power at idle.
 
Last edited:
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,462
acascianelli said:
Pretty sure that's the same board in my 'gaming' system. :)

Biggest thing holding that board back for me is the SATA2 interface. Works great.

But it does burn about 200W of power at idle.
Click to expand...
Just hit the sata2 issue in my Dell r710... My SSD is slower than my mechanical raid array, hitting limit of sata2. I get about 1gb/s with my mechanical drives though, lol. Only around 230mb/s with my ssd.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,724
Ready4Dis said:
Just hit the sata2 issue in my Dell r710... My SSD is slower than my mechanical raid array, hitting limit of sata2. I get about 1gb/s with my mechanical drives though, lol. Only around 230mb/s with my ssd.
Click to expand...
What controller do you have? I thought most of those raid cards were 6gb/s capable.
edit: ohhhh nvm its 6gb on sas, the sata were limited to 3, thats right.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,836
If you can handle the 130W envelope, the X5698 show promise. On the more conventional side, maybe do X5690's.
 
R

Ready4Dis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
2,462
Spartacus09 said:
What controller do you have? I thought most of those raid cards were 6gb/s capable.
edit: ohhhh nvm its 6gb on sas, the sata were limited to 3, thats right.
Click to expand...
Lol, you nailed it in the edit... That's why my mechanical array can hit higher speeds, sas vs sata2...
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,319
If you don't need 6-core cpu the best cost/value for 1366 is probably the 5677 they are like 10 bucks each.
 
cyklondx

cyklondx

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
419
Joust said:
Just bought a chassis that has a X8DTI-LN4F Mobo. Anything worth putting in it for use or scrap it? I guess it supports Xeon 5500 and 5600 series processors.

Edit: has two E5620 in it.
Click to expand...
scrap it on ebay.

or get
x5690 (top cpu for it.)
x5687 (2nd top 4c cpu - much cheaper)
(westmere ep support was added later in bios updates)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top