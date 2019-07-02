X8DTI-LN4F - any processors worth putting in it?

I currently use a 3930k for my Plex server but only have maybe 2 or 3 streams going at once at any given time. Since I don't have the pass yet, I'm limited to CPU transcoding if it ends up being needed (if I have read the correct info). Then again, I compress a lot of mine down anyways with handbrake as I don't have any need for 4K at this point in time. FireStick gen 1 had the most issues for me but I found if I streamed to some other player other than the Plex app, it worked tons better or rendered it in a different format. Chromecast 1st gen has ran fine. I honestly don't know if you will run into any issues, but its worth giving a try. I would start with the CPU's you already have and see how it fares with just those. That should give you a good baseline.