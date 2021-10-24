X79 Motherboard Dead?

It was time for another GPU upgrade so I had just finished rebuilding my water cooling loop and after powering on, the motherboard started beeping and gave me error code 67, which apparently is also error code B7. It did that several times where it would power cycle and begin beeping at me while flashing error code 67. Every other time I've rebuilt a loop I've never had any issues.



I tried removing all the RAM except for trying a single DIMM in slot 1. Then when powering on the computer it would not enter it's immediate power cycle, but would hang for several minutes go for about one second, trip, and then reset.



Holding in the back to bios button along with removing the CMOS battery didn't help things. It looks like status light K might be flashing red very briefly, but the flash is too fast to be sure.



Is it dead Jim? I hope not as I had not wanted to finally replace the core components till Alder Lake vs. Ryzen 3 V-cache was settled.