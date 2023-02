Surly said: This is nuts to me that its vitually impossible to run 4 6000mhz dimms in a high end X670E motherboard. How do the MB makers get a pass on this? Click to expand...

Is this your assumption or have you really tried it?If it's true, IMO, it's more of limitation of Ryzen 7000's IMC (AMD's part) or the AGESA not yet optimized to run 4 dimms on higher freq than supported (5200mhz).In this screenshot from official AMD website, the supported memory speed for 4 populated dimms is only 3600.