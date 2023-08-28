X670E mobo for 7800X3D and other recommendations

Getting ready to start ordering parts for a new gaming build to replace my aging 6700k. Normally I'd get another Asus Hero board but damn I'm not spending over $600 for a consumer mobo. The use will be mostly gaming and some general use. I typically keeps desktops for quite a while and plan on popping in whatever the hottest AM5 chip is at the time the socket dies. (I built my 6700k within a few months of that chips release) I was looking at these 3 mobos:
Gigabyte X670E AORUS MASTER, MSI MPG X670E CARBON WIFI, and Asrock X670E Taichi.

Anyone have any comments or suggestions? I doubt I'll be overclocking but plan to use PBO and EXPO.
For cooling I will likely use an AIO but haven't figured out which unit to use. I'll take some suggestions for that and also for NVME drives. I am planning on using a 1TB NVME drive for the OS and other usual apps then have a 2TB NVME as game drive.
For memory I'm gonna do 16x2 but unsure what speeds or latencies to get.

The rest of what I am looking at:
Case - Fractal Design Define 7 ( My 6700k is in a Define 5 and it's a fantastic case)
GPU – transplant my 3090 from my 6700k
PSU - CORSAIR RM1000e
SSD – looking at Corsair MP700 Gen5 NVME SSD M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 5.0 x4 3D TLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) CSSD-F1000GBMP700R2 and the 2TB version for the game drive
Looking at the Corsair MP700 Gen5 NVME SSD M.2 2280 1TB PCI-Express 5.0 x4 3D TLC Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) CSSD-F1000GBMP700R2
Memory - ?
AIO water cooler - ?

Thanks for the help y'all
 
My suggestion: don't waste the money and get a B650 board instead. Also, skip the gen5 drive, because it knocks your PCI-E x16 slot down to X8 and you're really not going to notice the difference between 7500mb/s read/write and 12000.
 
^^ i agree. a b650 will handle it just fine, hell some 620s will too. the nvme speed thing is true too unless you work with reeeaaallllyyy large files, or want braggin rights.
 
LigTasm said:
My suggestion: don't waste the money and get a B650 board instead. Also, skip the gen5 drive, because it knocks your PCI-E x16 slot down to X8 and you're really not going to notice the difference between 7500mb/s read/write and 12000.
Got any recommendations for 650E mobos. I typically like higher end boards for future proofing and expandability as well as being able to handle the fastest chips at EOL of the socket. I remember there was issues with first gen AM4 boards supporting Ryan 5xxx chips
 
TMCM said:
Got any recommendations for 650E mobos. I typically like higher end boards for future proofing and expandability as well as being able to handle the fastest chips at EOL of the socket. I remember there was issues with first gen AM4 boards supporting Ryan 5xxx chips
maybe the strix gaming? the "issues" with those early boards was lack of bios space, they couldnt add the new chips without knocking out the old ones.
 
TMCM said:
Got any recommendations for 650E mobos. I typically like higher end boards for future proofing and expandability as well as being able to handle the fastest chips at EOL of the socket. I remember there was issues with first gen AM4 boards supporting Ryan 5xxx chips
I'm currently using an Asus B650-A Strix with my 7950X3D and it works great, and I used an MSI B650 board that I can't remember the exact model of for a friends 7800X3D build and it came out great. Zen4 and probably 5 are not power limited so long as you have a vaguely decent vrm, it really boils down to features, if you need things like thunderbolt etc.

AFAIK all of the big name boards are great, I've heard really good things about the ASRock B650E Taichi and the Asus Strix boards as well. I think it mainly boils down to which companies software and BIOS you like better.

Starrbuck said:
B650E you can have x16 graphics and lanes for the SSD too
He wants to use more than one drive, so it would have to kick the GPU over to x8 I think.
 
