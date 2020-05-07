x58 triple channel memory performance vs modern dual channel configuations

Hi all,



I'm interested to know (either with real world benchmark data or calculations) what the memory performance is like between older x58 triple channel platforms and modern dual channel configurations such as the AMD 3600 platform. (I don't know the exact chipset name/number, I believe there are a few available.)



I have a PC which is nearly 10 years old now, which serves as my workstation. I also play some games on it during lockdown.



I don't know if there is much to be gained by upgrading my system. I am somewhat tempted by the new AMD 3600. So far I've never upgraded because



1: I don't need to

2: I bought this system a couple of years back for a decent price, and although it was last gen hardware at the time it was still top class performance for its time. I never saw any information which indicated that I would gain a lot through an upgrade.



Things have moved on somewhat, and there are a few things that I now do need, or would be nice to have. The most obvious is USB 3, either in the form of the 5GB/s of 10GB/s version. But there are other things. I'm still using PCI-E 2.0, for example, and this board has a load of firewire, etc, interfaces which I just don't use.



Can anyone direct me to information about memory performance, either in real world measurements or calculations.



For example, this system has CL10 DDR3 running at 1333MHz. I believe that this means the latency is 10 / (1333e6 / 2) * 1e6 ns = 15.0 ns.



That is CL latency (clocks) / (speed in Hz / 2) = latency in units of seconds



Then the bandwidth is 1333e6 * 8 = 10 GB/s.



That is DDR frequency (and it is double because data comes out both when the clock goes high as well as low) * 8 bytes, because data comes out in widths of 64 bits.



These numbers don't seem that great by modern standards. Are my calculations correct? If we have things like 10Gb/s (ok bits per second not bytes) LAN and 10GB/s USB, then I would have thought modern CPU/ram combinations would have much higher bandwidths.



In particular, is my bandwidth calculation correct? It seems sensible that latency has a limit in that the higher the frequency, the longer the CL latency must be for the data to arrive on the memory controller bus. However, does bandwidth really scale linearly with frequency?