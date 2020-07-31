x570 VIII Formula vs VIII Hero

O

orijin

n00b
Joined
Aug 22, 2010
Messages
63
For the ones that own one or the other which one would you go for if money doesn't fully matter.

I have been debating on the VIII Formula for the potential future custom looping, I don't plan on doing a custom loop yet but have thought about doing it in the future once I settle into a new place. Is the price worth the justification over the Hero?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top