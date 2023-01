I'm currently running a Strix B450-F that I basically got for free (traded some old games for it). I'm planning on doing some eol upgrades for my older comp, gonna grab a 5800x3d, a memory kit upgrade, and possibly an nvme ssd. Then it got me thinking. I see newegg has this board here , new, for what would be less than $150 to me. Do you think it would be a worthy purchase/upgrade to the B450, or basically a waste of $150?