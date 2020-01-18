X570 reccomendation

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM.

  1. Jan 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM #1
    eng3

    eng3 n00b

    Messages:
    3
    Joined:
    Today
    I'm planning to use my system primarily as a Plex/File server (for just me) but also as a HEVC video encoding station. I'm getting a Ryzen 3700X and maybe G.Skill Flare X Series 16 GB RAM. I plan to use an old GeForce GTX950. I have an existing 550W PSU.

    I'm not a gamer so I don't need any gaming features or fancy lights.
    I'm upgrading from a 10yr old computer so I tend to keep my computer for a long time. Stability and reliability is important. Also why I am going for a X570 to help future proof.
    I don't OC much anymore though I might use auto-OC
    I'll be connected to a 100M ethernet so I don't need wifi
    Not really any peripherals (keyboard, mouse, scanner)
    A quiet chipset fan would be nice. I wont be sitting at the computer very much but I don't want it so loud that I can hear it down the hall.
    And ofcourse would like to keep the price down.

    I was looking at the MSI X570-A PRO or the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus but there are so many boards out there, it is hard to choose. Most reviews are focused towards gamers and no so much on stability.
    Based on that, what would you recommend.
     
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM #2
    DooKey

    DooKey [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,228
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2001
    I'd go X470 instead of X570. You'll be hard pressed to have the chipset fan last 10 years.
     
    DooKey, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM
    DooKey, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM #3
    eng3

    eng3 n00b

    Messages:
    3
    Joined:
    Today
    Mainly going with X570 because of PCIe 4.0 to help "future proof"
    But yes, you make a good point on the fan.
     
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:35 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM #4
    Maxx

    Maxx [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,548
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2003
    First, go here. Start a filter. Limit it to X570 and ATX (for storage purposes). Networking your can filter out WiFi and I would suggest filtering in Intel's NIC as it's superior for wired. I'd avoid ASRock and Biostar for stability purposes - ASRock is fine but they have T-topology on some boards and also chipset fan issues as well, Biostar is gaming-oriented. Price is a factor, so rule out the $$$$$$$+ options. Voila, you're left with 3 boards, although in general I don't think the Aorus Pro is worth it. The Prime Pro is actually a decent middle-end board but you'd likely be fine with the Aorus Elite. The Elite also has a double BIOS which is more reliable. Also, at least on my Aorus X570, you can set the chipset fan to silent which in my case means it's always off.

    Conclusion: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite. This is widely considered one of the, if not the, best value X570 boards on the market. Good luck.
     
    Maxx, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM
    Maxx, Jan 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM #5
    eng3

    eng3 n00b

    Messages:
    3
    Joined:
    Today
    Thanks for the recommendation and the great spreadsheet!

    What do you think are the chances that I'll be able to find an aftermarket fan when the chipset fan fails? Do any of the mfr's have a history of offering those kinds of replacement parts?
    I generally run my desktop computer until it fails or I have a new use that requires an upgrade. My primary computer is a laptop which is on a much quicker refresh cycle.
     
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM
    eng3, Jan 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM
    #5