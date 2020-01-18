X570 reccomendation

I'm planning to use my system primarily as a Plex/File server (for just me) but also as a HEVC video encoding station. I'm getting a Ryzen 3700X and maybe G.Skill Flare X Series 16 GB RAM. I plan to use an old GeForce GTX950. I have an existing 550W PSU. I'm not a gamer so I don't need any gaming features or fancy lights. I'm upgrading from a 10yr old computer so I tend to keep my computer for a long time. Stability and reliability is important. Also why I am going for a X570 to help future proof. I don't OC much anymore though I might use auto-OC I'll be connected to a 100M ethernet so I don't need wifi Not really any peripherals (keyboard, mouse, scanner) A quiet chipset fan would be nice. I wont be sitting at the computer very much but I don't want it so loud that I can hear it down the hall. And ofcourse would like to keep the price down. I was looking at the MSI X570-A PRO or the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus but there are so many boards out there, it is hard to choose. Most reviews are focused towards gamers and no so much on stability. Based on that, what would you recommend.