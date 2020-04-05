X570 Motherboard without Problems?!

I bought a GIGABYTE X570 Auros Ultra as its pretty much the ideal motherboard for my use. Unfortunately, what didn’t come up in my initial research was coil whine. It appears that several GIGABYTE X570 motherboards suffer from coil whine after researching it further. It comes from the CPU/VRM area, it’s not the chipset fan.



I tried to see if I could tolerate it but after a few days I notice it every time I use my PC. As a result, I’m going to return the board and pick another one up.



Anyone have a personal recommendation for a ~$300 X570 motherboard that doesn’t appear to have any inherent issues or loud chipset fan?



NEW PROBLEM: Now I’m having an issue with the MSI MEG X570 Unify that I didn’t have with my Gigabyte motherboard. Whenever I wake the computer up from sleep, my RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 has an issue where the middle fan maxes out and 3 red LEDs appear next to the molex connectors. I have to full power down the PC to reset the issue.



This didn’t happen in with my previous Gigabyte motherboard and doesn’t happen when I plug the GPU into my second system. Interestingly enough my 1080 Ti FTW3 from my second system doesn’t have any issues with my MSI motherboard. So this issue is specific to the MSI X570 Unify and the EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 combination.



MSI technical support says this isn’t an issue with their motherboard and EVGA says it isn’t their GPU. I’m starting to regret building a new PC now.