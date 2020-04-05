X570 Motherboard without Problems?!

I bought a GIGABYTE X570 Auros Ultra as its pretty much the ideal motherboard for my use. Unfortunately, what didn’t come up in my initial research was coil whine. It appears that several GIGABYTE X570 motherboards suffer from coil whine after researching it further. It comes from the CPU/VRM area, it’s not the chipset fan.

I tried to see if I could tolerate it but after a few days I notice it every time I use my PC. As a result, I’m going to return the board and pick another one up.

Anyone have a personal recommendation for a ~$300 X570 motherboard that doesn’t appear to have any inherent issues or loud chipset fan?

NEW PROBLEM: Now I’m having an issue with the MSI MEG X570 Unify that I didn’t have with my Gigabyte motherboard. Whenever I wake the computer up from sleep, my RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 has an issue where the middle fan maxes out and 3 red LEDs appear next to the molex connectors. I have to full power down the PC to reset the issue.

This didn’t happen in with my previous Gigabyte motherboard and doesn’t happen when I plug the GPU into my second system. Interestingly enough my 1080 Ti FTW3 from my second system doesn’t have any issues with my MSI motherboard. So this issue is specific to the MSI X570 Unify and the EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 combination.

MSI technical support says this isn’t an issue with their motherboard and EVGA says it isn’t their GPU. I’m starting to regret building a new PC now.
 
I brought a Auros master x570 and have no cool whine.
 
It’s not a problem with all GIGABYTE boards, it’s hit or miss. But it seems that it’s far more common on GIGABYTE boards than any other. Some people had to RMA their boards 1-2 times before receiving one that didn’t whine/buzz.

Personally, I just don’t want to go through the RMA lottery and would rather get a board without inherent issues.
 
I haven't had a problem with the Asus Prime X570-Pro board or the CH8 WiFi I had before that. I've heard good things about the Strix X570-E, but I haven't owned that personally.
 
The Asus X570-E and the MSI Meg X570 Unify are what I've narrowed my search down to. Both are $299 currently. The X570-E appears to have better LAN (2.5Gb and Gigabit Ports), better onboard audio, and RGB (not a big deal to me). The Unify has much better chipset fan placement (not directly underneath the GPU), dual 4 PIN CPU connectors that take some load off of the 24-pin connector, and a slightly better VRM cooling solution. Both have a power delivery set-up more than adequate for any Ryzen CPU you put in there.

Anyone have an opinion on Asus vs MSI motherboards?
 
I have the MSI X570 MEG Ace, it is the step up from the Unify as has dual-NIC's as you would like. The VRM is the same and it adds a little RGB to the mix. Basically the Unify is the not so many frills version of the Ace that I have. No coil whine on any MSI board I have owned, this is the 3rd one in a year as I updated from other boards.
 
You may want to try another PSU if you have one available. I had an enermax 1050 that ended up causing coil whine in numerous GPUs over the years before I realized it was at fault.
 
No coil whine on my Aorus Master, but there is a trend of an occasionally (every six weeks so far for me) completely unresponsive system that seems to not be getting power until you clear CMOS and remove the battery for a few minutes. All is then well afterwards. We have a separate thread with several others seeing the same behavior.
 
I haven't had that issue. I did have failure to boot issues that would reset BIOS setting to default. Since the F11 BIOS I had zero issues with it.
 
The only boards I used to buy were from Asus and Gigabyte. Gigabyte used to be some of the best in speed and such. When I purchased an X58 Gigabyte board it had really bad coil whine when playing a game only. I returned it for an Asus motherboard and have never purchased a Gigabyte motherboard for many years till recently because of that. The Asus X58 had at times some very minor whine but more mosquito at some odd times rather than crickets on crack; and not constantly during a game like the previous Gigabyte. This Z390 Aorus Pro is basically the same if ever there was a whine. In very-very minor circumstances is there any whine at all with my excellent/good hearing

I know how you feel but there are circumstances like your PSU that can contribute to this. I was compliant and ahead of the curve with an excellent PSU and UPS, and still had that whine in game. So, I do not know, but two things I can say caveat emptor and YMMV.
 
It's definitely not the PSU or the GPU. I've swapped them both out with parts from my second rig and the coil whine was still there. I've found several threads on various forums complaining about coil whine/buzz near the VRMs (like mine) with Gigabyte's X570 boards so I'm 99% sure its the motherboard. I am returning the board for a full refund. It's a shame because aside from the coil whine its a fantastic board, but I don't feel like going through one or more replacements.

I already placed an order for the MSI X570 Unify. I've only read positive reviews/impressions about it. I was tempted to step up to the ACE but its currently $57 more. I won't ever use the extra gigabit LAN port and I don't care much for the RGB lights so its not worth the extra ~20% price premium for me.
 
Installed the new MSI X570 Unify motherboard tonight. No more coil whine! :D

On a side note - HOLY SHIT this motherboard is a tank, didn't expect it to be so heavy. The the metal heatsinks for the VRMs and even the metal shroud for the I/O makes it feel very substantial. This motherboard screams quality the moment you pick it up out of the box. Let's hope it performs as well as it feels!
 
Now I’m having an issue with the MSI MEG X570 Unify that I didn’t have with my Gigabyte motherboard. Whenever I wake the computer up from sleep, my RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 has an issue where the middle fan maxes out and 3 red LEDs appear next to the molex connectors. I have to full power down the PC to reset the issue.

This didn’t happen in with my previous Gigabyte motherboard and doesn’t happen when I plug the GPU into my second system. Interestingly enough my 1080 Ti FTW3 from my second system doesn’t have any issues with my MSI motherboard. So this issue is specific to the MSI X570 Unify and the EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3.

MSI technical support says this isn’t an issue with their motherboard and EVGA says it isn’t their GPU. I’m starting to regret building a new PC now.
 
