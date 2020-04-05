X570 Motherboard without Coil Whine?

I bought a GIGABYTE X570 Auros Ultra as its pretty much the ideal motherboard for my use. Unfortunately, what didn’t come up in my initial research was coil whine. It appears that several GIGABYTE X570 motherboards suffer from coil whine after researching it further. It comes from the CPU/VRM area, it’s not the chipset fan.



I tried to see if I could tolerate it but after a few days I notice it every time I use my PC. As a result, I’m going to return the board and pick another one up.



Anyone have a personal recommendation for a ~$300 X570 motherboard that doesn’t appear to have any inherent issues or loud chipset fan?