X570 Motherboard Recommendations

I am doing a rebuild (I know, awful time, but good reasons behind its urgency) based around a Ryzen 5800X. I have usually gone with upper-mid-tier offerings from Asus (my current board is an X370 Prime Pro- which has been... eh), but given the current, weird situation of stock and the overall X570 ecosystem, I wanted to ask [H] for some advice.



It looks like the Asus Dark Hero is getting a decent amount of love here while the Aorus Master is a great deal, but potential train wreck regarding reliability and software. Ideally I'd like to spend around $400 on the board, but at this point I could be talked into going up to the $700 flagship range.



My main priority is stable power delivery. My secondary priority is storage connectivity (which is vague right now as I'm still figuring out how I want to handle storage- leading candidate is getting an add-in card to do 4x gumsticks in RAID 10 for longer-term storage and shifting over my 1TB 970 Evo+ as the OS and gaming drive for now, so may not need traditional storage all that much). Final priority is backpanel IO- the more, the merrier, particularly when it comes to Type-C.



What models are [H] goers liking for X570 Ryzen 5xxx series overall? Any models that Anandtech, Tom's Hardware, etc... are not giving enough limelight to that I should give more consideration to?