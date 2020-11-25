X570 Motherboard and 2 Video Cards (non-SLi)

I've been thinking of upgrading to a Ryzen 9 system. I currently run 2 video cards (RTX 3080 & GTX 1080) in my X99 + i7-6900K setup.



I have 3 monitors, and an HTC Vive, and a 4K TV.



The new 3080 is connected to the ultrawide central monitor and the Vive.

The 1080 connects to the 2 outside 1080p monitors and the 4K TV. The 4K TV is rarely used, but I like to have the capability.



I only game on the central monitor - never on any of the other screens (except the Vive, of course) - but the outside monitors are usually used for web browsing, YouTube, music, etc., while inside a game.



Will an X570 motherboard allow me to keep this type of configuration? I don't want to buy one and then find out I can't use the second video card like I currently do.



Thanks in advance.