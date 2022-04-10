X570 DRAM Error no Post - Confirm My Troubleshooting Please

I was really hoping someone could confirm my troubleshooting ... issue is the Ryzen 7 3700X CPU that I have.



Problem: Upgrading my build to MSI X570S Edge Wifi + Ryzen 7 3700x + Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 3600 2x16GB. Boot gets stuck at DRAM led and doesn't post. If I remove 1 stick, it does post. If I try the other channel pair, same result. Switching sticks but using only 1 posts successfully - but intermittently it gets stuck in DRAM led.



For each of these iterations, I have tried the following with the same results described above:



* Flashing latest bios as well latest beta bios.

* Reseating CPU / checking sockets and pins.

* Setting XMP profile (and manually upping voltage to 1.4v).

* Trying different variations of DIMM slots.

* Tried using pre-upgrade set of G.Skill DDR4 2XXX 2x8GB ram in various slot formations with the same results as described above.



This is when things worked perfectly: I swapped back my pre-upgrade Ryzen 5 1300X CPU. In this case, not only were the older G.Skill sticks recognized, but the new Corsair ones as well - in any slot I out them. No fuss, no changes to bios, just posted fine.



I thought maybe this time around I could have dislodged some debris in the sockets so I went back and reseated the upgrade Ryzen 7 3700X ... same results as stated in the problem above.



And here is the last reason why I now really suspect it is the CPU ... I bought it used on eBay. Everything else is brand new.



Any confirmation greatly appreciated before I head off to Micro Center in a bit. Thanks!



[edit] I guess what I am hoping to confirm is that this should have worked just like with the pre-upgrade Ryzen 5 1300X. Put another way, I shouldn't have to change settings in bios just to get 2 sticks of 3600 to get recognized and post right? I get that it will run at 2200 or something like that, but it should post? Thanks!