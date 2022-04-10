X570 DRAM Error no Post - Confirm My Troubleshooting Please

the.ronin

I was really hoping someone could confirm my troubleshooting ... issue is the Ryzen 7 3700X CPU that I have.

Problem: Upgrading my build to MSI X570S Edge Wifi + Ryzen 7 3700x + Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 3600 2x16GB. Boot gets stuck at DRAM led and doesn't post. If I remove 1 stick, it does post. If I try the other channel pair, same result. Switching sticks but using only 1 posts successfully - but intermittently it gets stuck in DRAM led.

For each of these iterations, I have tried the following with the same results described above:

* Flashing latest bios as well latest beta bios.
* Reseating CPU / checking sockets and pins.
* Setting XMP profile (and manually upping voltage to 1.4v).
* Trying different variations of DIMM slots.
* Tried using pre-upgrade set of G.Skill DDR4 2XXX 2x8GB ram in various slot formations with the same results as described above.

This is when things worked perfectly: I swapped back my pre-upgrade Ryzen 5 1300X CPU. In this case, not only were the older G.Skill sticks recognized, but the new Corsair ones as well - in any slot I out them. No fuss, no changes to bios, just posted fine.

I thought maybe this time around I could have dislodged some debris in the sockets so I went back and reseated the upgrade Ryzen 7 3700X ... same results as stated in the problem above.

And here is the last reason why I now really suspect it is the CPU ... I bought it used on eBay. Everything else is brand new.

Any confirmation greatly appreciated before I head off to Micro Center in a bit. Thanks!

[edit] I guess what I am hoping to confirm is that this should have worked just like with the pre-upgrade Ryzen 5 1300X. Put another way, I shouldn't have to change settings in bios just to get 2 sticks of 3600 to get recognized and post right? I get that it will run at 2200 or something like that, but it should post? Thanks!
 
I would make sure you use the slots as detailed in the manual. For 1 stick, you should have it in DIMM 2 and 2 sticks DIMM 2 and 4, etc. You can't just mix and match or else it won't boot.

I would also clear the CMOS of the motherboard before you change settings. It will default the memory to JEDEC spec 1.2V 2133MT. I would think it would boot any way you look at it.

Double check the CPU to make sure that all the pins are there.
 
the.ronin

Trust me I've tried every combo. And you can it will tell you it's not optimal.
 
