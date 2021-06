Hi, running above with a 5950X and the latest BIOS 3601. The kit I have is the 4 stick G.Skill Trident Z Neo F4-3600C18Q-128GTZN and it’s on the board QVL. But I can’t get it to boot at anything higher than 3200. I’ve also tried Ryzen Dram Calculator, but still no go. Anyone else have this issue or have ideas to get it to work?