X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero

Saw this board teased (not much of an announcement if there are hardly any concrete specs)... but I'm hoping they replace the 2.5GBPS Realtek with the Intel 2.5GBPS on this one.
If so, I may have my eye on this board.
Bonus for the fan haters - no fan.
Not sure what else is new for this board though.
https://www.asus.com/Motherboards/ROG-Crosshair-VIII-Dark-Hero/
