X570 Chipset and Fan - GPU blocking air

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,717
So I noticed that the position of the PCH fan on my ASUS Hero is directly under the GPU. I’m using a 2080ti and it’s sitting directly over top of the fan, covering near 90% or more and the GPU is sitting flush. If that fan can breathe at all, it’s pulling in hot air which can’t be good. Also the PCH fan doesn’t turn off, it’s constantly running over 3000rpm.

I originally thought they stuck the fan on the PCH for intense data transfers etc...

Are all the X570 boards designed similarly? and the position of the fan on every board is the same?

E9F4C10A-4663-4E8B-8928-1139AA67912D.jpeg
 
Last edited:
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,104
fan's not needed for normal usage, it's there as last resort protection because the chipset has no temp safeties built into it. e.g. no ability to downclock or shut the system down due to high temps.

by default i believe all bios have it set to use balanced fan settings, you can go in and change it to silent which increases the minimum temp threshold to 68C in most bios that i've seen.
 
dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,717
In case anyone else has the same question, this pic was just shared with me. Shows the various positions the different board manufactures have the fan placed for the X570 line.
C0E61DD6-7BDC-4FAB-8357-7E673EAA50C1.jpeg
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,104
huh.. i didn't even notice til that picture that asus and msi used the same fan location across all their boards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top