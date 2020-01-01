x570 Aorus Ultra showing Videocard using PCIE 1.0?

Looking in the BIOS of my Aorus Ultra x570 motherboard, it seems to show that my RTX 2080 is only using PCIE 1.0. It does show it running at 16x, but 16x using PCIE 1.0 is obviously a lot slower than 16x using PCIE 3.0, which I believe is what the RTX 2080 should be using. The card running PCIE 2.0 @ 4x is a dual-port Gigabit card, and does indeed only support PCIE 2.0 and has a 4x PCIE connector. The card running PCIE 1.0 @ 1x is my X-Fi Titanium sound card - no idea what version of PCIE it supports but 1.0 is probably correct as it's an old card and only has a 1x PCIE connector. Any ideas why the RTX 2080 is showing PCIE running at version 1.0? {}