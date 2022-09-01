X555LD Rev2.0 No Power No Mainboard Could you help

Hello thereX555LD REV 2.0 i7 4510u processorI closed and moved it while working, when I tried to open it again, there was no responseI took the motherboard out and tested the power line with a multimeterI/O was heating up, we tried plugging in another chip, now the same chip doesn't heat up but still no powerThey said the processor south passed away but I want to be sure. What check should I do with the multimeter?