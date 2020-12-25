X470 Taichi Ultimate

K

kwikgta

n00b
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
26
I've been running this board for 2 years and currently with a 3950x/ 3600 "b" die corsair memory, and I've been on bios 3.90 ever since it came out. This morning I flashed to the new bios 4.60 which adds 5000 series support, just in case I ever decide to put a 5000 processor in it sometime in the future. Upon reboot, my memory wouldn't go above 2666 (normally runs at 3800) no matter what voltage I threw at it, I finally go on into windows and neither of the ethernet connections would work at all and reloading the drivers did nothing. I flashed back to 3.90 and everything is normal again. It really makes no difference in the long run as tomorrow I will be swapping the entire system out to a 5950x/6900XT/X570 Tomahawk and the 3950x setup will become my backup system, just wanted to share my experience with this bios update for this board.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top