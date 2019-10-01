x299 with no extra OC is Power Throttling - Normal or no?

Hello!Im currently trying to figure out why the intel extreme tuning utility is telling me that my computer is power throttling when its under high loads.I was doing a Cinebench run and noticed that the utility would show that im power throttling during this test. Originally I had a 650 watt Seasonic power supply and noticed it was both Current throttling and power throttling... ive since upgraded to the Corsair 750 watt sfx power supply which fixed the current throttling but power throttling still remains.The cpu is not overclocked at all so im not sure why its having this issue. The purpose for this machine is for high performance rendering for VFX. So all id like is to be able to get the full performance out of the hardware that ive invested in. Windows is set to ultimate performance mode but I have not tried to set anything different in the bios yet.Looking for the best course of actionThanks!Edit: nevermind it looks like its still current throttling!!!