x299 with no extra OC is Power Throttling - Normal or no?

T

thefiend1

n00b
Joined
Oct 1, 2019
Messages
4
Hello!

Im currently trying to figure out why the intel extreme tuning utility is telling me that my computer is power throttling when its under high loads.

I was doing a Cinebench run and noticed that the utility would show that im power throttling during this test. Originally I had a 650 watt Seasonic power supply and noticed it was both Current throttling and power throttling... ive since upgraded to the Corsair 750 watt sfx power supply which fixed the current throttling but power throttling still remains.

The cpu is not overclocked at all so im not sure why its having this issue. The purpose for this machine is for high performance rendering for VFX. So all id like is to be able to get the full performance out of the hardware that ive invested in. Windows is set to ultimate performance mode but I have not tried to set anything different in the bios yet.

Looking for the best course of action :) Thanks!

Edit: nevermind it looks like its still current throttling!!! :(
 
Last edited:
D

doubletake

Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2013
Messages
595
They throttle at high load because by default, the cpus will try to adhere to the stock TDP. Anything that really pushes the chip, especially with AVX, will pretty much always cause power/current throttling. It has nothing to do with your PSU being inadequate, it's just that the cihp is trying to pull more power than what the factory limits are set to for your motherboard. That's the reality for pretty much every Intel CPU above midrange (6+ cores w/hyperthreading). The higher up you go in the product stack, the more important it is that you have both adequate cooling + properly configured BIOS settings if you want to see sustained speeds without constantly bumping into power limits.
 
G

German Muscle

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,074
Use HWinfo64 and see what is throttling exactly. Is it throttling under AVX? What is temps? Need alot more information here.

Also what are your VRM temps?
 
G

German Muscle

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,074
Yes

Well looking at the toms article is looks like they put some sort of power limiters in the BIOS. Thats kinda dumb for this platform. Can you turn it off?
 
T

thefiend1

n00b
Joined
Oct 1, 2019
Messages
4
Hey Guys,

Thanks for all the links! I did not see that before on Toms. Im not really sure where to set the power limits in the bios - ill dig around there in a second.

Im using the ASRock x299e with the 9920x at stock (ive never overlclocked anything in my life so Noob is my middle name). The only thing ive done previous to these posts is in the bios set the cpu to use Turbo Boost 3.0 to enabled, and disabled speedstep and speed shift.

For context - heres whats happening when nothing is going on: The up and down red line is the current throttling... seems odd?

XBxEwd4.jpg


During a Cinebench R20 test, the graph turns to this (i disabled the current throttle curve because it was getting in the way)
dABu0nW.jpg


Here some more detailed info that occured during the intel XTU stress test:
le3MHAx.jpg
 
J

jyi786

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jun 13, 2002
Messages
5,511
Lucky for you, I just built an x299 based system, and went through this exact thing that you did. doubletake mentioned it already: you MUST have great cooling. Not good, it has to be great. Either a very high end AIO, or a custom water loop.

To top it off, you not only need a good PSU, but you also will require VRM cooling. 9/10 times, it will have to be active.

I'm going to post a thread with my own build, kinda of a build log as I went through it, the final clocks, and all my thoughts. It will get you where you need to be. I don't have time to do it this moment as I'm literally working on stress testing it as we speak.
 
G

German Muscle

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,074
Current throttling i dont think has anything to do with cooling. As you can see hes peaking at 82c. They dont thermal throttle until 95c.

This is strictly power throttling and that can be one of two things. VRM temp or in this case something built into the BIOS to throttle back to prevent overloading of the severely inferior power delivery.

I dont know much about this to be honest because my board doesnt have it. Do you have AVX disabled in bios?
 
J

jyi786

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jun 13, 2002
Messages
5,511
German Muscle said:
Current throttling i dont think has anything to do with cooling. As you can see hes peaking at 82c. They dont thermal throttle until 95c.

This is strictly power throttling and that can be one of two things. VRM temp or in this case something built into the BIOS to throttle back to prevent overloading of the severely inferior power delivery.

I dont know much about this to be honest because my board doesnt have it. Do you have AVX disabled in bios?
Click to expand...
I know, they actually go hand in hand. Gotta have good cooling, gotta have VRM cooling. And yes, you're right, it's power limiters in the BIOS that are causing it to throttle.

I personally don't have AVX disabled in the BIOS. I don't even think mine has the option to disable it.
 
G

German Muscle

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,074
jyi786 said:
I know, they actually go hand in hand. Gotta have good cooling, gotta have VRM cooling. And yes, you're right, it's power limiters in the BIOS that are causing it to throttle.

I personally don't have AVX disabled in the BIOS. I don't even think mine has the option to disable it.
Click to expand...
VRM overheating i will also induce a thermal throttle and not a current throttle. So its not really hand in hand.

The AVX question was for the OP. Im thinking when it current throttles is when its under AVX workload as Cinebench does use AVX.

Under non AVX 100% load my 10 core at 4.6GHz pulls about 175w. Under AVX workload with a -3 on the multi it pulls 400w at the CPU.
 
J

Jandor

Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2018
Messages
520
The mother board can throttle on Power, but most of the time one can change the settings to get past that, but most of the time the CPU can throttle because the heavy load will raise too much the temperature.
On needs a huge cooler for X299 or a waterblock. The cooler should be of the more than 200W TDP kind. Noctua or Be Quiet make some adequate on air ones. This is without even overclocking if the CPU is of the 18 core kind. For instance Dark Rock TF (220W TDP) or Dark Rock Pro 4 (250W TDP), Noctua NH-D15...
 
T

thefiend1

n00b
Joined
Oct 1, 2019
Messages
4
Sorry for the late reply guys, and thanks for everyone's help. thesmokingman thanks for the link! Very helpful.

No matter what I did I still wasnt able to stop the random power or current limiting to occur.

The only way I was able to stop it was to set (from the bios) "Multi Core Enhancement" from Disabled to Enabled. According to the bios, MCE "Performs the highest frequency on all CPU core at the same time"

When I set this my pc crushed my previous cinebench score and ran all 12 cores at 4.5 or close to it, but also ran up the heat to 108C! No power or current limits were noticed. I loved the speed but I have to somehow get the temps under control before I enable that again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top