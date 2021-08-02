x1950 and dos/dx5 suport

Yes I know the x1950 is a very old card.

I'm putting together a one size fits all kind of retro gaming PC that will be used for late dos to early XP era games like doom3 and ut04.

Does anyone here know how the x1950 handles in dos and with dx5 and older 3d games? I know a lot of newer cards tend to have rending problems with dx5. I don't see dos being a problem since I'll just be playing later games, games like blood, quake, duke3d, MW2 and so on, but I thought Id ask anyway.



Thanks.