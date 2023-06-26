X1 setup impressions

Extremely slow setup interface. Extremely slow. What's all this junk about 10G networks and how fast they are.
Lousy UI. Our account number is our home landline, but the stupid setup wanted to send a text message to this number. No way to enter an alternate number. No way to go back. (So I had to unplug everything and start all over.)
The bottom of the new set-top box has a QR code. What do you know? I got a 404 in response to scanning that code.
