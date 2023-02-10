X1 Carbon 6th i5 1.6/3.4GHz, 1TB NVME, 8GB, Touch Screen

6th generation Lenovo X1 carbon in rare grey/silver case. Very small, light, and powerful. Will be shipped with a clean install of win 11 pro. Stock 256GB drive was replaced with a much more reasonable 1TB drive, dual boot windows and linux with room to spare! Condition is good, touch screen is perfect in every way. Case has a ding on the corner and there is a scratch on the palm rest, still very nice looking. Sold with factory USB C PD charger.



$275 shipped UPS ground ConUS. Zelle, apple pay, paypal gift.



Pictures;



choice items from lshw:

product: 20KHCTO1WW (LENOVO_MT_20KH_BU_Think_FM_ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th)

vendor: LENOVO

version: ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8250U CPU @ 1.60GHz (4 real CPU, 8 via Hyperthread, Turbo up to 3.40 GHz, 6 MB Cache)

Dual ranked memory, 2x 4GiB = 8GiB total. LPDDR3 Synchronous Unbuffered (Unregistered) 2133 MHz (0.5 ns) K4E6E304EB-EGCG, Samsung

CT1000P1SSD8 (1TB Crucial P1 NVME SSD)

JHL6540 Thunderbolt 3 Bridge (C step) [Alpine Ridge 4C 2016] (you can have a one wire docking station with this that also powers the laptop!)

14" touch screen 1920x1080 UHD Graphics 620



Battery health;

acpi -V

Battery 0: design capacity 4497 mAh, last full capacity 4158 mAh = 92%

or

upower -i /org/freedesktop/UPower/devices/battery_BAT0

state: pending-charge

warning-level: none

energy: 51.49 Wh

energy-empty: 0 Wh

energy-full: 52.72 Wh

energy-full-design: 57.02 Wh

energy-rate: 0 W

voltage: 12.677 V

percentage: 97%

capacity: 92.4588%

technology: lithium-polymer

icon-name: 'battery-full-charging-symbolic'