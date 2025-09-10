  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Wyden Says Microsoft Flaws Led to Hack of US Hospital System

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,411
"Oregon Democrat accused Microsoft of "gross cybersecurity negligence," which he said had resulted in ransomware attacks against US critical infrastructure.

The senator cited the case of the 2024 breach at Ascension, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems. The intrusion shut down computers at many of Ascension's hospitals, leading to suspended surgeries and the theft of sensitive data on more than 5 million patients. Wyden said an investigation by his office found that the Ascension hack began after a contractor carried out a search using Microsoft's Bing search engine and was served a malicious link, which led to the contractor inadvertently downloading malware. That allowed hackers access to Ascension's computer networks.

According to Wyden, the attackers then gained access to privileged accounts by exploiting an insecure encryption technology called RC4, which is supported by default on Windows computers. The hacking method is called Kerberoasting, which the company described as a type of cyberattack in which intruders aim to gather passwords by targeting an authentication protocol called Kerberos."
Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/25/...osoft-flaws-led-to-hack-of-us-hospital-system
 
I wonder if this has anything to do with the hack of the Yale New Haven Health (YNHH) Epic system that happened in mid 2024?
 
