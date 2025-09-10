Wyden Says Microsoft Flaws Led to Hack of US Hospital System

erek
"Oregon Democrat accused Microsoft of "gross cybersecurity negligence," which he said had resulted in ransomware attacks against US critical infrastructure.
The senator cited the case of the 2024 breach at Ascension, one of the nation's largest nonprofit health systems. The intrusion shut down computers at many of Ascension's hospitals, leading to suspended surgeries and the theft of sensitive data on more than 5 million patients. Wyden said an investigation by his office found that the Ascension hack began after a contractor carried out a search using Microsoft's Bing search engine and was served a malicious link, which led to the contractor inadvertently downloading malware. That allowed hackers access to Ascension's computer networks.
According to Wyden, the attackers then gained access to privileged accounts by exploiting an insecure encryption technology called RC4, which is supported by default on Windows computers. The hacking method is called Kerberoasting, which the company described as a type of cyberattack in which intruders aim to gather passwords by targeting an authentication protocol called Kerberos."
Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/25/...osoft-flaws-led-to-hack-of-us-hospital-system
