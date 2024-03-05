CAD4466HK
Let me tell you something brother.
This game drops in 3 days.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2315690/WWE_2K24/
Don't forget to pre-purchase the $120 The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition.
- Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Bonus Pack, available Summer 2024, featuring the WrestleMania 40 Arena, as well as Gold MyFACTION* cards, and alternate WrestleMania attires for Triple H (WM 30), Rhea Ripley (WM 36), ‘Macho King’ Randy Savage (WM 6), Charlotte Flair (WM 32), and Rey Mysterio (WM 22)**.
- Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack featuring Gold MyFACTION cards and alternate attires for Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.
- Nightmare Family Pack featuring Undashing Cody Rhodes with his iconic cowl and mask, vintage ‘76 Dusty Rhodes and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Stardust, and an exclusive MyFACTION character of the Mattel ‘Defining Moments’ Bruised Cody Rhodes action figure with Gold MyFACTION card, Dusty Rhodes ‘76 MyFACTION card, and Pharaoh Manager card.
- Season Pass features five post-launch DLC character packs, including the MyRISE Mega-Boost Pack, and SuperCharger Pack.
- Showcase Superstar Unlock that automatically unlocks all playable Superstars from 2K Showcase of the Immortals.
- 3 Day Early Access
*Online play including MyFACTION requires an internet connection and 2K Account. Terms apply.
**Exact release date of Forty Years of WrestleMania Bonus Pack content to be announced post-launch and subject to change.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTmFJiJ1YTw
