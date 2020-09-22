WWE 2K Battlegrounds review: "A brand that's reached its rock bottom"

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,484
"We've seen plenty of good games with questionable in-game economies. Sports gamers are especially familiar with this as the scheme has found its way into every major sports series that exists today, but it's a bigger problem when an already lackluster game asks you to keep spending more. WWE 2K Battlegrounds isn't nearly as fun as its NBA counterparts and doesn't feel like the stopgap it's intended to be while we wait for the mainline series to return.
Devoted WWE fans will get some enjoyment out of seeing their favorite stars dressed up like cartoon versions of themselves, but the majority won't find the nostalgia of old-school wrestling games here. Instead they’ll unearth a brand that's reached rock bottom.
Reviewed on Xbox One. Code provided by the publisher."
https://www.gamesradar.com/wwe-2k-battlegrounds-review/
