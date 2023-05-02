WTTS: Steam Deck 512GB for PS5

A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
9,036
WTT my Steam Deck 512GB w/ anti reflective screen, case, and charger/bag for your PS5.
I'm original owner. It's just collecting dust and I'm really wanting to get back into Gran Turismo and a few other games getting ready to come out that are PS5 exclusives.
Also willing to sell it. Not sure for asking price...$525 shipped?
Heatware under same handle as forum.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top