dragonhunter said: https://www.ebay.com/itm/ASUS-GeFor...365?_trksid=p2349526.m4383.l4275.c10#viTabs_0



I have the above card but no idea why they priced it too high, PM me if you're interest,,, I have the above card but no idea why they priced it too high, PM me if you're interest,,, Click to expand...

It's not going to help him as it still has an external 6-pin requirement. He's looking for a card with no 6-pin aux power.