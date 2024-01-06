WTTF/WTB: Better video card than a GTX970

Aforementioned MSI GTX970

MSI GTX1070Ti Duke

Unifi USG-3

Unifi Cloud Key Gen1

Unifi AC-Lite UAP (2x)

Tablo Dual-Lite ATSC TV Tuner/Network DVR

Looking to upgrade my son's machine since he's getting pretty heavy into gaming with his friends now. I currently have a venerable GTX970 in there, so pretty much anything a couple series newer than that would be nice. Here's the rub - it has to be a fairly small card, especially in board height because it's in a slim HTPC (sff) case (longer cards can work, but I am somewhat dimensionally restricted).As far as tradebait goes, I can trade any combination of the following:I would love to get him to a Nvidia 30-series card (3050-3070ish) or better yet an AMD 6- or 7-series, but I'd consider NV 20-series and AMD 5-series as well. I would consider an Intel card as well, or a NV 1660 card if it's really cheap. Trades preferred as I would really like to keep the costs down.Shipping would be to 05476. Heat under SunnyD.