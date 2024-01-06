WTTF/WTB: Better video card than a GTX970

SunnyD
Looking to upgrade my son's machine since he's getting pretty heavy into gaming with his friends now. I currently have a venerable GTX970 in there, so pretty much anything a couple series newer than that would be nice. Here's the rub - it has to be a fairly small card, especially in board height because it's in a slim HTPC (sff) case (longer cards can work, but I am somewhat dimensionally restricted).
As far as tradebait goes, I can trade any combination of the following:
Shipping would be to 05476. Heat under SunnyD.
- Aforementioned MSI GTX970
- MSI GTX1070Ti Duke
- Unifi USG-3
- Unifi Cloud Key Gen1
- Unifi AC-Lite UAP (2x)
- Tablo Dual-Lite ATSC TV Tuner/Network DVR
