WTTF: My Ryzen SFF machine for your gently used RTX 3050

I have an SFF Ryzen machine I've tried unsuccessfully to sell online after picking it up earlier this year. Specs are below.- One Chuwi LarkBox X SFF Ryzen PC. Comes with a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU w/ Vega 10 IGP, 16GB DDR4, and the stock 256GB NVMe SSD. Used for around a month before I determined it wouldn't quite scale to my needs, but this is a genuinely nice SFF PC with a lot going for it. Will come with the original box, power supply, and monitor browsing bracket, and a clean Windows 11 Home install.I'd like to play with an RTX 3050, and would be happy to offer this machine as an even trade for a gently used one. Let me know what you have.My [H]eat is under FreonTrip. Thank you for looking!Pictures of the LarkBox X: