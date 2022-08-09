WTTF: My Ryzen SFF machine for your gently used RTX 3050

Halon

Halon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
712
I have an SFF Ryzen machine I've tried unsuccessfully to sell online after picking it up earlier this year. Specs are below.

- One Chuwi LarkBox X SFF Ryzen PC. Comes with a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU w/ Vega 10 IGP, 16GB DDR4, and the stock 256GB NVMe SSD. Used for around a month before I determined it wouldn't quite scale to my needs, but this is a genuinely nice SFF PC with a lot going for it. Will come with the original box, power supply, and monitor browsing bracket, and a clean Windows 11 Home install.

I'd like to play with an RTX 3050, and would be happy to offer this machine as an even trade for a gently used one. Let me know what you have.

My [H]eat is under FreonTrip. Thank you for looking!

Pictures of the LarkBox X:
9B21A56B-DCA6-4176-B783-1A3A77D4040E.jpeg

E29F71E9-FEC1-499C-AFE9-CF9888A8A1B3.jpeg

70B0DD02-3E0A-458D-BD65-DA23DF8581E7.jpeg

7B51221D-99CC-4BC8-A5C8-AABF31DAC35E.jpeg

7EAB5196-62EE-47F5-B2EA-0EFC4AAB5891.jpeg

4719A4EA-7D9B-487D-AE7A-F346C3A71DFE.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Can you please post pics (front & back) and the complete specs (or a link to them) for the Larkbox ? I might know someone who would be interested in it..

TIA :)
 
Bump with a price drop, nearly a month later - this is a solid deal.
 
Bumparoo - it’s like a kangaroo that lives in the forums, and wants you to get a great deal.
 
EVGA GTX 970 $75 shipped, length? I was hoping for the short one, single fan. Does it need the extra power cable?
 
Halon said:
9.5” / 241.3mm long. It requires two 6-pin PCIe connectors.
Click to expand...
EVGA made A LOT of different models of the gtx970, a model number would be great to dial it in: (y)
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970.b3064
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-acx.b3069
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-acx-2-0.b3065
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-ftw-acx-2-0.b3068
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-ftw-acx-2-0.b3172
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-hybrid.b3527
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-ssc-acx-2-0.b3067
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-ssc-acx-2-0-best-buy-exclusive.b3218
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-ssc-acx-2-0.b3156
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-superclocked.b3063
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-superclocked-acx.b3070
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-superclocked-acx-2-0.b3066
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/evga-gtx-970-superclocked-acx-2-0.b3269
 
Bump - GTX 970 is gone, and have changed my offer of sale to a trade on the Ryzen SFF machine.
 
