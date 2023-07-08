WTTF: EVGA 3060 Ti FTW for RTX 4060 Ti

pututu
I have EVGA RTX 3060 Ti FTW that I want to trade for RTX 4060 Ti. I'll add cash depending on the model since according to our forum here, it has negative reviews from cost-performance point of view in gaming when compare to RTX 3060 Ti (other than DLSS3 supported games). Please NO DISCUSSION here other than in the previous link.
Reason for trading: I think RTX 4060 Ti has better computational power efficiency in DC (distributed computing) than 3060 Ti. The pcie 4.0 x 8 and 8GB RAM is not a bottleneck for DCing, so I'm good there.
My RTX 3060 Ti is never gamed, never overclocked, never mined, undervolted most of the time and, kept below 60°C at all times and use in DC. It still has 450 warranty days left if that matters and I bought it new (unopened) from a forum member here.
I never done trading here so will need to figure this out.
heat 20-0-0
ebay 299-0-0
