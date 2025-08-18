  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

WTTF: DDR5 combo Board, CPU w/HSF - No other preference, and can add some cash for the right deal.

D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
10,176
WTTF: DDR5 combo Board, CPU w/HSF - No other preference, andcan add some cash for the right deal.

Trying to update the final kids system

I have some spare android phones and tablets, some cash, but the main items I have is the following three convertible laptops:

A) Lenovo ThinkPad 260 Yoga -– 7/10 cosmetic

- i5 6300
- 12" Touchscreen
- 16gb RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Fingerprint Reader
- Brand new battery
- 65W Travel charger
- Fresh Windows 10 install
- 7/10 cosmetically. Outside 6/20 (some scratches), inside 9/10. (No screen scratches.)
Comes with a stylus but I think it may need a new one since it is not charging in the slow.



B) Dell Latitude 3189 11.6" Touch Screen used in school setting ( i have a few of these)
Pentium n4200, 4gb ddr3 (soldered on), 128gb m.2 sata ssd, fresh windows 11 Education installed and activated (originally came with Win 10 Education)
Battery health ranges from fair to excellent, no guarantees on battery life. Charger is included but insulation may be damaged, checking on if I have other Dell
Lid has a circle that was a school logo that's been removed. Example Service Tag: 7V0P4Q2
Has some cool features with the two build in cameras


C) Lenovo Yoga 13 - model 81CT (yoga 730-13IKB) 7/10 cosmetic
i5 8250U (4 cores, 8 threads)
8gb memory (2 slots used according to Task Manager)
Realtek Ac wifi
Intel UHD 620 graphics
256gb NVMe drive (SKHynix HFS256GD9TNG)
Win11 Pro
Battery works really well
Touchscreen works as does the touchpad

Keyboard doesn't work at all, nothing was spilled on it, it just stopped working, doesnt work in Windows, doesnt work in the Bios.
2 - There is a ding in the top left corner of the lid, and a matching ding on the palm rest corner
3 - Camera doesnt work
4 - 2 plastic covers are missing from the lower corners of the lid
5 - the lid has a slight bow to it, as if she sat on it
I used it with a bluetooth silver apple keyboard which I will toss in, but mainly used it in tablet or tent mode.
1755551317131.png

1755551353137.png

1755551379213.png

1755551410993.png


Thanks for looking.
 
Last edited:
DPOSCORP said:
Really, no cheap back to school laptop needs? HTPC alternative?
Click to expand...

I'm always kicking the tires on things, but I just don't have anything you want to trade for :). The 64GB RAM requirement is somewhat niche. You might get more bites with a MB/CPU combo and you just pick up your own 64GB RAM? But bump for you anyway as you're a great trader.
 
Thanks Kirbyrj, i'll change the listing to remove the ram.
Let me know what u have

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top