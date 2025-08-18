WTTF: DDR5 combo Board, CPU w/HSF - No other preference, and can add some cash for the right deal.

WTTF: DDR5 combo Board, CPU w/HSF - No other preference, andcan add some cash for the right deal.
Trying to update the final kids system
I have some spare android phones and tablets, some cash, but the main items I have is the following three convertible laptops:
A) Lenovo ThinkPad 260 Yoga -– 7/10 cosmetic
- i5 6300
- 12" Touchscreen
- 16gb RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Fingerprint Reader
- Brand new battery
- 65W Travel charger
- Fresh Windows 10 install
- 7/10 cosmetically. Outside 6/20 (some scratches), inside 9/10. (No screen scratches.)
Comes with a stylus but I think it may need a new one since it is not charging in the slow.
B) Dell Latitude 3189 11.6" Touch Screen used in school setting ( i have a few of these)
Pentium n4200, 4gb ddr3 (soldered on), 128gb m.2 sata ssd, fresh windows 11 Education installed and activated (originally came with Win 10 Education)
Battery health ranges from fair to excellent, no guarantees on battery life. Charger is included but insulation may be damaged, checking on if I have other Dell
Lid has a circle that was a school logo that's been removed. Example Service Tag: 7V0P4Q2
Has some cool features with the two build in cameras
C) Lenovo Yoga 13 - model 81CT (yoga 730-13IKB) 7/10 cosmetic
i5 8250U (4 cores, 8 threads)
8gb memory (2 slots used according to Task Manager)
Realtek Ac wifi
Intel UHD 620 graphics
256gb NVMe drive (SKHynix HFS256GD9TNG)
Win11 Pro
Battery works really well
Touchscreen works as does the touchpad
Keyboard doesn't work at all, nothing was spilled on it, it just stopped working, doesnt work in Windows, doesnt work in the Bios.
2 - There is a ding in the top left corner of the lid, and a matching ding on the palm rest corner
3 - Camera doesnt work
4 - 2 plastic covers are missing from the lower corners of the lid
5 - the lid has a slight bow to it, as if she sat on it
I used it with a bluetooth silver apple keyboard which I will toss in, but mainly used it in tablet or tent mode.
Thanks for looking.
