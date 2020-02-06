WTTF 2070S/Similar: LG 34UC80-B 3440x1440 Ultrawide • 5700 XT • Viotek 32" 144hz 1440 w/ Samsung panel.

Only interested in trading right now. Looking for a 2070 Super, 2080/S, etc.


LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide
10-bit IPS panel. Outstanding uniformity; no bad pixels.
20200206_210934.jpg 20200206_211030.jpg 20200206_211935.jpg


5700 XT with Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler
Reference. Silent and cool with the XIII. Never had a problem with it.

Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor
Samsung VA panel. About an hour of use. Like the LG, incredible panel uniformity and no bad pixels.

Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors.
Pair. Excellent condition. Includes XLR-RCA cables and Schiit Magni 2 Uber preamp/headphone amp.

Also have a few Lamptron fan controllers - FC5v3 and FC6 - like new in box to add to any trade.
 
I have an Acer based on that LG panel and yeah, they are immaculate monitors other than the hZ - its my non-gaming monitor so it does just fine. Bump for a dope monitor and a self deprecating post!
 
