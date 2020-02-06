WTTF: 2070S - LG 34UC80-B 3440x1440 ultrawide, Viotek 32" 144hz 1440 w/ Samsung panel, 5700XT, more.

viivo

Only interested in trading right now. Looking for a 2070 Super, 2080/S, etc.

LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide
I ordered the LG new from Amazon a month ago and have used it for precisely 10 minutes. The panel is amazing with no bad pixels that I can detect and the least glow I've ever seen in an IPS. There is no bleed, or if there is it's undetectable under most conditions.

It's really, really hard to take representative pictures of a monitor, especially with a phone. Here's a couple anyway, from the game Mad Max and the back:
20200206_210934.jpg 20200206_211030.jpg 20200206_211935.jpg


5700 XT with Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler
Reference. Silent and cool with the XIII. Never had a problem with it.


Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor
Samsung VA panel. As with the LG this is an above average panel when it comes to uniformity: no bleed, no c!ouding/flashlighting/etc., and no bad pixels. This was bought to be part of a multi-monitor setup that never happened, thus it has without exaggeration been used for a total of one hour.

Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors.
Excellent condition. Each speaker contains two separate amps for mid driver and tweeter. They are capable of stunning sound quality whether being used as nearfields for desktop or monitors for mixing. Includes two 6ft. MP Premier XLR-RCA cables and power cords for each amplifier. I will also include a Schiit Magni 2 Uber headphone amp that works as a preamp for the speakers and a headphone amp.
 
Last edited:
windianrecords

windianrecords

I have an Acer based on that LG panel and yeah, they are immaculate monitors other than the hZ - its my non-gaming monitor so it does just fine. Bump for a dope monitor and a self deprecating post!
 
viivo

Updated. Looking to trade (plus cash if needed) for a 2070 Super or possibly 2080 S.
 
