WTTF: 2070S - LG 34UC80-B 3440x1440 ultrawide, Viotek 32" 144hz 1440 w/ Samsung panel, 5700XT, more.

Only interested in trading right now. Looking for a 2070 Super, 2080/S, etc.

LG 34UC80-B 34" 3440x1440 21:9 ultrawide

5700 XT with Arctic Accelero Xtreme III cooler

Viotek GN32LD 32" 2560x1440 144Hz monitor

Monoprice 8-inch powered studio / nearfield monitors

I ordered the LG new from Amazon a month ago and have used it for precisely 10 minutes. The panel is amazing with no bad pixels that I can detect and the least glow I've ever seen in an IPS. There is no bleed, or if there is it's undetectable under most conditions.Reference. Silent and cool with the XIII. Never had a problem with it.Samsung VA panel. As with the LG this is an above average panel when it comes to uniformity: no bleed, no c!ouding/flashlighting/etc., and no bad pixels. This was bought to be part of a multi-monitor setup that never happened, thus it has without exaggeration been used for a total of one hour.Excellent condition. Each speaker contains two separate amps for mid driver and tweeter. They are capable of stunning sound quality whether being used as nearfields for desktop or monitors for mixing. Includes two 6ft. MP Premier XLR-RCA cables and power cords for each amplifier. I will also include a Schiit Magni 2 Uber headphone amp that works as a preamp for the speakers and a headphone amp.