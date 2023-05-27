WTT: ZOTAC RTX 3070 AMP Holo

horrorshow
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 8,782
Short version: I purchased this card a couple months back from a fellow [H]member and it turns out my ancient case won't permit "clearance" due to the cards length (11.5 inches).
I'd like to trade for another 3070 that will fit within the confines of my case (Ideally 10.5 inches or less)
Specs: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3070-amp-holo-lhr
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/
Thanks in advance
I'd like to trade for another 3070 that will fit within the confines of my case (Ideally 10.5 inches or less)
Specs: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3070-amp-holo-lhr
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/
Thanks in advance
Last edited: