WTT: ZOTAC RTX 3070 AMP Holo

Short version: I purchased this card a couple months back from a fellow [H]member and it turns out my ancient case won't permit "clearance" due to the cards length (11.5 inches).

I'd like to trade for another 3070 that will fit within the confines of my case (Ideally 10.5 inches or less)

front.jpg


sig.jpg


back.jpg


Specs: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-gaming-geforce-rtx-3070-amp-holo-lhr

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/118072/

Thanks in advance
 
Last edited:
