WTT Western Digital 5tb ext. hdd for two NGFF M.2 nvme drives

I'm looking to trade a WD 5tb external drive for two 2tb nvme NGFF m.2 drives. Just bought a dual slot raid enclosure and now finding out that it uses NGFF m.2 not the m.2 nvme ssd. I'm understanding whats the difference of the two.
The 5tb has warranty till 10/16/2026. The serial number is shown in the timestamp if anyone wants to verify thru Western Digital website.
